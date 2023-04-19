Amid the painstaking rise in the temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted several districts in Andhra Pradesh on heatwave conditions. According to IMD, severe conditions will prevail on Wednesday and Thursday in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Anakapalle, Konaseema, Krishna, Guntur and Palnadu. Maximum temperatures are likely to be recorded in these districts.

In the remaining districts of Andhra Pradesh and the Rayalaseema region, a maximum temperature of around 40 degrees Celsius is likely to be registered. People have been advised to remain indoors, particularly in the afternoons. A maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, 18 April 2023. In the neighbouring districts, the maximum temperature crossed 40 degrees Celcius.

People, fearing the scorching sun, are preferring to stay indoors and, as a result, roads wear a deserted look. Particularly, the aged have been advised to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration. Meanwhile, in the neighbouring state of Telangana, the maximum temperature crossed 44 degrees Celsius on the mercury scale in several districts on Tuesday. Four persons reportedly died of sunstroke.

