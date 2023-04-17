The people of Visakhapatnam continue to feel the pinch of the scorching sun as the maximum temperature has been hovering at about 40 degrees Celsius for the past week. A maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees Celsius more than normal, was recorded at the airport on Sunday.

Fearing sunstroke amid the painstaking temperature rise, a majority of the Visakhapatnam folk remain indoors in the afternoons and as a result, thoroughfares wear a deserted look. Sweating and suffocating in the four walls, people have been thronging beaches in the evenings for some respite. The ice cream and fruit juice vendors on the beach road are making a brisk business cashing in on the hot conditions. Parks in the city are also seen as crowded.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Agency has, in a statement, cautioned that as many as 116 mandals in the State will experience severe heatwave conditions on Tuesday. It has advised people to take plenty of water and not to venture outdoors unless there is an emergency.

Heatwave conditions are estimated to prevail in 15 mandals each in Anakapalle and NTR districts, 13 each in Vizianagaram and YSR districts, 10 each in Manyam and Parvatipuram, nine mandals in Kakinada and eight in East Godavari.

