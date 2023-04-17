After Md Shabnam, the Vizag girl who got picked on India’s U19 side for the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, Sheik Imran Pasha has made it to the headlines for his selection as a National Cricket Academy (NCA) performance analyst. A resident of the Old Town area, Pasha has been associated with national and international matches as a video analyst.

He worked for several U-23 and international women’s matches alongside acting as media scorer for an India A vs New Zealand A match for the BCCI.

Sheik Imran Pasha of Vizag set the distinction of being the first-ever from the North Andhra region to get selected as an NCA performance analyst. As a player, the right-handed wicket-keeper batsman has experience featuring in several inter-university and state-level tournaments. Pasha also represented a few city-based cricket clubs during his playing days.

