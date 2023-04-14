The city of Visakhapatnam has been reeling under severe heat wave for the past few days, forcing a majority of the people to remain indoors owing to the soaring temperature. Mercury levels have been shooting up day by day in the city, with 12 April 2023 recording the highest temperature this year so far at 40 degrees celsius.

The temperatures recorded this April so far have been higher compared to those in the previous years. While the maximum temperature recorded on 7 April was 35.6 degree Celsius, the scales indicated 39 degree Celsius on Wednesday, 12 April, in Visakhapatnam.

According to reports, a maximum temperature of 42.5 degree Celsius was recorded in Chintur of the Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Several areas in the districts of Anakapalli, Alluri and Visakhapatnam have been under a heat wave, with a maximum temperature of over 40 degree Celsius this week.

Meanwhile, a recent forecast suggests that the ongoing heat wave would continue, with the time frame between 12 noon and 3 pm experiencing slightly higher temperatures compared to the rest of the day. The public, particularly the aged, have been advised not to venture outdoors during the afternoon.

Frequent water consumption is advised to avoid the risk of dehydration, alongside wearing cotton clothes. They must also avoid long exposure to the sun, say the doctors. Meanwhile, water points have been erected across the city where people are constantly seen quenching their thirst.

