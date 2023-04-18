As we enter the scorching month of April, OTT platforms continue to deliver an impressive lineup of new web series. With a plethora of genres and languages to choose from, viewers are spoilt for choice. These web series releasing this week of April on OTT offer a thrilling blend of drama, comedy, action, and more, making for the perfect escape from reality. So, prepare to be entertained and set aside some time to binge-watch these highly anticipated series.

Here’s a list of the web series releasing this week of April on OTT that you won’t want to miss.

Tengoku Daimakyo

Tengoku Daimakyo: This post-apocalyptic adventure series is based on a Japanese manga created by Masakazu Ishiguro. The story follows the journey of Kiruko and Maru as they search for the fabled Heaven within the ruins of Japan.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 18 April 2023

The Diplomat

This upcoming Netflix series revolves around the life of Kate Wyler, the new U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom. As she tries to defuse international crises and adjust to her new role in the spotlight, she must also navigate her marriage to fellow career diplomat Hal Wyler. The series stars Keri Russell, Noah Emmerich, Austin Stowell, and Damon Herriman.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 20 April 2023

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

This Indian romantic thriller fantasy series, created, written, and directed by Pratim D. Gupta, stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala in lead roles. The series revolves around the unusual love story between a human dentist and a beautiful vampire set on the streets of Kolkata. OTT – NETFLIX RELEASE DATE – APRIL 20, 2023.

Indian Matchmaking Season 3

The third season of this popular reality series follows matchmaker Sima Taparia as she attempts to find suitable matches for her Indian and Indian American clients. The new season is expected to follow the same format as previous ones.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 April 2023

Garmi

This upcoming Hindi-language series, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, is a thrilling drama featuring actors Vyom Yadav, Disha Thakur, and Pankaj Saraswat. The series revolves around the life of Arvind Shukla, a young man who leaves his hometown to pursue his dream of becoming a civil servant but gets caught up in college politics, power dynamics, and criminal activities.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 21 April 2023

Rio Connection

This TV series set in the 1970s portrays the lives of European gangsters who established themselves in Brazil to become the most significant organized crime hub for smuggling drugs into Europe. The series is directed by Stefano Sollima and stars Colin Woodell, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Betty Gabriel, Andrew Lees, and Connor Del Rio, among others.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 21 April 2023

SUGA: Road to D-Day

This documentary film follows South Korean musician Suga, a member of the popular K-pop group BTS, as he prepares for his debut solo album, D-DAY.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hostar

Release date: 21 April 2023

Dead Ringers

Dead Ringers is a psychological thriller series, a remake of the 1988 film of the same name and features Rachel Weisz in the double-lead role of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who are twin gynaecologists. The show is directed by Alice Troughton and written by Alice Birch. The show promises to be a gripping thriller and is expected to leave the audience on the edge of their seats.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 21 April 2023

Rough Diamonds

Rough Diamonds is an upcoming television series that will be released on Netflix. The show revolves around an Orthodox Jewish family in Antwerp and features Kevin Janssens, Marie Vinck, and Casper Knopf, among others. Rotem Shamir and Yuval Yefet created the show. The show promises to be a family drama and will showcase the characters’ lives and struggles in a unique setting.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 April 2023

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week of April on OTT you are most excited to watch.