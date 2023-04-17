Are you looking for some thrilling entertainment this week? Well, get ready because we’ve got a fantastic lineup for you! There’s something for everyone, from superhero action to animated adventures and romantic comedies. So grab some popcorn, get comfortable, and dive into the movies releasing on OTT this week of April. Get ready to be entertained!

Here is the list of movies releasing on OTT this week of April.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, follows the heroic duo as they embark on a thrilling adventure in the quantum realm to save the world. It is directed by Peyton Reed, and the film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Jonathan Majors. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the 28th film in the MCU.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 18 April 2023

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always is a special reunion of the original cast members from the 1990s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers television series. The rangers reunite to battle a familiar threat from the past and save the world again. The special stars are David Yost, Walter Emanuel Jones, Johnny Yong Bosch, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, and Catherine Sutherland.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 19 April 2023

Chhota Bheem and the Return of Dragar

Chhota Bheem and the Return of Dragar is an Indian animated film that follows the beloved character Chhota Bheem and his friends as they travel to Valoza with Professor Dhoomketu to study the Northern Lights phenomenon. Once there, they face off against Dragar, the king of Valoza, in a battle to save the kingdom.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 20 April 2023

65

65 is an American science fiction action thriller film directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the writers of the hit horror film A Quiet Place. The movie stars Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt, with Chloe Coleman and Nika King in supporting roles. The story follows an astronaut who crashes, lands on a mysterious planet and must navigate an unknown world to find a way back home.

OTT platform: BookMyShow

Release date: 20 April 2023

A Tourist’s Guide to Love

A Tourist’s Guide to Love is a heartwarming romantic comedy directed by Steven K. Tsuchida and written by Eirene Donohue. The film stars Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Ben Feldman, and Missi Pyle. The story follows Amanda, a travel executive, who is sent to Vietnam for a job, and there she meets a free-spirited tour guide who shows her the adventure of life and helps open her eyes to love.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 April 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing on OTT this week of April you are excited to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.