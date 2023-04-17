Former CBI Joint Director (JD) Lakshminarayana has reiterated that he will contest from Visakhapatnam in the next general elections. Lakshminarayana, who was in Palakollu on Sunday to take part in a programme, told the media that he would continue in politics. “If necessary, I will contest as an independent candidate,” he said.

The former CBI Joint Director, who participated in the VSP bidding on Saturday, said he would try his best to stall the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The plant conducted bidding, calling Expression of Interest (EOI) proposals to buy the steel plant produce in return for capital investment.

Lakshminarayana also took part in the ‘Ukku Sankalpa Maha Padayatra‘ organised recently by various trade unions against the privatisation of the plant. He is in favour of crowdfunding to save the plant. After taking voluntary retirement in 2018, Lakshminarayana entered politics and joined the Jana Sena Party. Ex-CBI JD Lakshminarayana contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Visakhapatnam constituency as the Jana Sena candidate.

Upon losing the elections, he quit the Jana Sena Party. Before joining politics, he toured all the districts of Andhra Pradesh and interacted with different sections of people.

