“Inspired by the inimitable acting of NTR, I stepped into the cinema field, and there was a lot of influence of the legendary actor on my film career,” said Tamil superstar Rajinikanth at the inaugural event of NTR centenary celebrations, held on the outskirts of Vijayawada on Friday.

Participating as chief guest in the function, the Tamil actor said he used to imitate NTR during his childhood. Terming him a very disciplined person, Rajinikanth said he learnt a lot from the legendary actor. Showering praises on NTR, the actor said the character of Duryodhana had an indelible impression on him, and he still relishes it. Describing TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu as a visionary, Rajinikanth said it was he (Naidu) who made Hyderabad a hi-tech city.

If the ‘Vision 2047’ of the TDP chief came true, Andhra Pradesh would be the number one State in India, he observed. Speaking on the occasion, Chandrababu Naidu demanded Bharat Ratna for NTR. “The party will pass a resolution to this effect and forward it to the Union Government. We will fight for it if necessary,” said the former Chief Minister.

He further said Nimmakuru, the birthplace of NTR, would be developed into a tourist place. Similarly, efforts would be made to build a memorial of TDP’s founder. Recalling that NTR launched the TDP to protect the self-respect of the Telugu people, CBN said people should emulate his ideals. Describing Rajinikanth as a pan-world star, he commented the superstar has a matchless fan following across the globe. “Rajinikanth gives much importance to human values,” Naidu quoted. Nandamuri Balakrishna and other eminent personalities also spoke at the centenary celebrations of NTR in Vijayawada.

