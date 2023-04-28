The Visakhapatnam City Police on Friday confirmed that Swetha, the pregnant woman who drowned on the beach near YMCA, committed suicide due to family harassment. Addressing the media, Commissioner of Police CM Thrivikrama Varma IPS revealed that the woman’s husband Manikanta used to force her to get 90 cents of her land registered in his name. “The husband even physically attacked Swetha over this land issue,” said the CP.

The deceased woman was also harassed by her sister-in-law and her husband Sathyam, the commissioner added. Unable to face the prolonged mistreatment, Swetha, three-month pregnant at the time of the incident, resorted to the extreme step. A case was registered against Swetha’s in-laws, husband and Sathyam, said CP Varma. According to the CP, the 24-year-old woman had a heated exchange with her mother-in-law on Tuesday night and later talked to her husband over the phone.

After the lengthy conversation, she left her residence leaving a suicide note. On Wednesday, the pregnant woman was found dead on the beach and was later shifted to KGH by Visakhapatnam Police. Earlier, Swetha’s mother alleged that her daughter was sexually harassed by Sathyam. Meanwhile, a team at KGH conducted a post-mortem and handed over the report to the police.

