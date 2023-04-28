Nine intermediate students in Andhra Pradesh committed suicide on Thursday after the announcement of the results, out of which one case was recorded in Visakhapatnam. While some of them resorted to extreme steps as they failed the examination, others did it after knowing that they got lesser marks than expected.

According to reports, two intermediate students from Chittoor District, Anusha and Babu, one each from Visakhapatnam (Akhila), Anakapalle (Kiran), Srikakulam (Tarun), Anantapur (Mahesh) and two from NTR District (Saida and Raghava) committed suicide after the results were released in Andhra Pradesh. In the Visakhapatnam district, the student, Akhila of Trinathapuram, resorted to consuming pesticides. Akhila was a student at a private college in Gajuwaka.

In Srikakulam district, Tarun, a first-year intermediate student, ended his life by falling under a train near Tekkali on Thursday. According to reports, Tarun of Dandugopalapuram village reportedly failed in all subjects.

Two students die in an accident

Two students were killed in a road accident near the airport in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday. According to reports, the students- Charan and Sumant- were returning from the city when an unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler on the highway. While Charan died on the spot, Sumanth succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in a hospital. Charan, an ITI student, was staying in Nathayyapalem and Sumanth was a native of Srikakulam and residing in the city.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.