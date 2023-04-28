Considering the public’s demand and to clear the extra summer rush, the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railways (ECoR) has decided to attach an additional Vistadome coach to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Araku train. The officials have decided to run with the additional coach for the entire month of May and have appealed to the tourists to avail of these services.

Below are the details of the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Araku train with the additional Vistadome coach.

Additional Vistadome coach will be attached to train number 08551, Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express, on 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28 and 30 May 2023.

In the return direction, the additional Vistadome coach will be available on 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29 and 31 May 2023.

