On Friday, 19 May 2023, a mega job mela will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Visakhapatnam will be recruiting to fill 620 job vacancies for various posts. 10th, intermediate, and any degree and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Read on to find out the details of the vacancies to be filled at the upcoming mega job mela in Visakhapatnam.

Sri Ram Chits India Pvt Ltd

Name of the Role: Tele caller and Marketing Assistant

Educational Qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 20-35 years

Salary Offered: 15552/- – 25000/-

Number of Vacancies: 300

HDFC Bank

Name of the Role: Sales Executives

Educational Qualifications: Any Degree

Age: 20-35 years

Salary Offered: 15000/- + incentives

Number of Vacancies: 50

IDFC Bank

Name of the Role: Sales Executives

Educational Qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-35 years

Salary Offered: 16000/- + incentives

Number of Vacancies: 50

Techno Soft Solutions

Name of the Role: Team Leader (Only for ex-serviceman)

Educational Qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 20-45 years

Salary Offered: 30000/- – 50000/-

Number of Vacancies: 30

Also read: Visakhapatnam City takes a beating under rising temperature, heatwave predicted

Saran Motors (Royal Enfield)

Name of the Role: Automobile Technicians, Customer Resource Executives, Sales Executives

Educational Qualifications: 10th/ Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-35 years

Salary Offered: 10000/- + incentives

Number of Vacancies: 5

Yokohama

Name of the Role: Trainee Operators

Educational Qualifications: ITI / Diploma / Inter, Degree

Age: 18-24 years

Salary Offered: 15000/-

Number of Vacancies: 100

SBI Cards

Name of the Role: Branch Relationship Executives

Educational Qualifications: Any Degree

Age: 18-40 years

Salary Offered: 18000/- – 20000/-

Number of Vacancies: 80

Nichrome Alloy Castings Private Limited

Name of the Role: Patron Makers/ Computer Operators

Educational Qualifications: ITI (Civil/ Mechanical), Degree in Computer Applications

Age: 18-40 years

Salary Offered: 20000/-

Number of Vacancies: 5

Interested and eligible candidates can register for the mega job mela in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 19 May 2023.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.