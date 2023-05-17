Given the growing number of robberies and other crimes, the Visakhapatnam City Police have issued notices to the citizens to install CCTVs near their apartments and financial establishments for safety and vigilance purposes. The notice is being circulated to the public through volunteer groups, urging them to carry out the installations at the earliest. It was also mentioned that failing to do so would attract fines and legal action.

Also read: Visakhapatnam City takes a beating under rising temperature, heatwave predicted

As per the notice served by the Visakhapatnam City Police, apartments, petrol bunks, educational institutions, hotels, lodges, shops, and religious establishments must be equipped with CCTVs. One security camera must be installed 50 meters from the residence/establishment, and another on the interiors for comprehensive vigilance, added the note. The message from the police stated that this measure is mandatory as per Section 3 of the Andhra Pradesh Public Safety Enforcement Act of 2013.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.