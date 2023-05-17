Coffee connoisseurs of Vizag are on cloud nine as the multinational coffee brand, Starbucks, is opening doors in the city soon. Speedy construction of the store has commenced on the Dwaraka Nagar main road, where the Tilak garment showroom once ran its operations. A banner can be seen hanging in front of the yet-to-be-ready shop, which reads “We Are Hiring” alongside the Starbucks logo.

Jointly run by Starbucks Corporation and Tata Consumer Products Ltd, the FMGC wing of the conglomerate, the brand stepped into the Indian market a decade ago. Since then, the coffee haven has infiltrated prominent cities, including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi. After Vijayawada, Vizag becomes the second city in Andhra Pradesh to host a Starbucks store.

Starbucks has also rolled out job advertisements on websites such as Naukri for baristas and shift supervisors. From what can be perceived, the new Starbucks store in Vizag on the Dwaraka Nagar main road seems to be a two-storeyed establishment. Further details regarding the branch’s inauguration and other specifications are awaited.

Taco Bell became the most recent international food label to enter Vizag, with its well-lit store on the RTC Complex main road.

