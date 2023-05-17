When it comes to updating your wardrobe with the latest outfits, the City of Destiny offers a range of options to choose from. Ranging in various prices, the collections offered here are some of the best in every variety. Be it a classy formal look or a dapper trendy outfit, you don’t have to look further than these international clothing brand stores in Vizag. Visiting these stores would surely provide you with a wide selection of fashionable options. The next time when you’re heading out shopping, don’t forget to browse their catalogues.

Here are international clothing brand stores you must check out in Vizag.

Van Heusen

Van Heusen, supposedly the oldest clothing brand in India, was established in 1881. It has built a reputation for its high quality, stylish and innovation. Today, Van Heusen has expanded into a variety of categories, including casual wear, suits, accessories, footwear, and office wear, among others.

Number of stores: 3

Locations: Daba Gardens, Siripuram, and Sheelanagar

Allen Solly

It was created by William Hollins and Co. in the 1700s and was launched in India in the 1900s. Allen Solly has a huge consumer base due to its affordable and mass-market fashion as well as luxurious and high-end style. They cater to every age group, from children to youth to men and women. That’s what makes them indubitably India’s largest and fastest-growing brand.

Number of stores: 5

Locations: Siripuram, Sheelanagar, Jagadamba Junction, Daba Gardens

Louis Phillippe

The brand name got its inspiration from the French King Louis Philippe. It is an Indian clothing brand under the Aditya Birla group, comprising about 2700 stores in India and around the world. It has a wide choice of formals, semi-formals, custom made and fashion accessories to choose from. The brand had built its image as India’s most well-known apparel label.

Number of stores: 4

Locations: Siripuram, Daba Gardens, Sheelanagar

Levi’s

When it comes to high-quality jeans and denim, Levi’s has become synonymous with it. Levi’s manufactures both men’s and women’s casual clothing, as well as other stylish garments. It is an American clothing company and is one of the largest global leaders in Jeanswear as it has established itself as an eco-friendly and sustainable brand with innovation and style.

Number of stores: 4

Locations: Gajuwaka, Dwaraka Nagar, Asilmetta

Peter England

Peter England was established in Ireland in the year 1889 and entered the Indian market in the 1900s. They offer a wide range of apparel with great quality, ranging from formal and semi-formal attire to T-shirts, jeans, skirts and many more.

Number of stores: 7

Locations: Gajuwaka, Siripuram, Jagadamba Junction

