The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has recently introduced special tour packages in Visakhapatnam to cater to the summer season. The newly launched packages include the Visakhapatnam city tour, Araku, and Lambasingi tourism packages. Both air-conditioned (AC) and non-air-conditioned (non-AC) options are available. Additionally, APTDC offers discounted room rates from Monday to Thursday, with prices up to Rs 500 lower than those on weekends.

The heritage tour takes visitors on a journey through the city, starting at 9 am and concluding at 5:30 pm. The tour commences from Haritha Hotel in MVP Colony and covers attractions like Simhachalam, Kailasagiri, Thotlakonda, Rushikonda, Visakha Museum, Kursura Submarine Museum, and TU-142 Aircraft Museum. Meals are provided by APTDC, but visitors need to purchase entry tickets for each destination.

The Visakhapatnam-Papikondalu tour package starts at 4 am and concludes at 11 pm, covering attractions such as the Gandipochamma temple, Devipatnam, Papikondalu and Parantalapalli temple. The bus departs from Appugarh Haritha Hotel, and tourists can board it at the railway station, NAD junction, and Gajuwaka.

The Araku package starts at Appugarh at 6:45 am and returns to Visakhapatnam at 9 pm. The packages include breakfast, lunch and tea. The visitors will have the opportunity to visit Padmapuram Gardens, Tribal Museum, Anantagin Coffe forest, Borra caves, Galikonda View Point and Tyda areas.

For those interested in a night tour of Visakhapatnam, the package runs from 4 pm to 9:30 pm. An average of 13 people participate in this tour, which includes a visit to Visakha Museum, TU-142, Kurusura Submarine, and Kailasagiri. Tourists are responsible for purchasing their entrance tickets, and dinner is provided at the Haritha Hotel.

Please note that the tourists who cancel their bookings within 24 hours of departure will not be eligible for a refund. If cancellation occurs between 24 and 48 hours before departure, a 50% refund will be provided. Guides are available for the tour packages, and those interested can contact 9848813584 or visit the APTDC reservation centres located at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station and airport.

