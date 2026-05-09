'Trishul' on Kailasagiri, Visakhapatnam inaugurated

Kailasagiri, the hilltop attraction in the beautiful city of Visakhapatnam, has now another jewel in its crown.

Trishul, a 65-foot structure with a damaukam, was inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana and Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kondapalli Srinivas along with local MP M Sribharat on Saturday, in Kailasagiri, Visakhapatnam (May 9).

Developed by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) on the northern side of the hilltop, the spiritual attraction, is visible from certain parts of the city.

It was completed in eight months at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore.

Several city MLAs, VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal, Commissioner Tej Bharat and others were present.

Read also: Central Park in Vizag to get a makeover with an inspiring story, read about it HERE!

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