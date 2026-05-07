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Now Reading: Central Park in Vizag to get a makeover with an inspiring story, read about it HERE!

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    Central Park in Vizag to get a makeover with an inspiring story, read about it HERE!

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Central Park in Vizag to get a makeover with an inspiring story, read about it HERE!

Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam8 hours ago

Central Park in Vizag to have a drug de-addiction centre soon

A beloved space in Vizag, Central Park, will soon don a new identity as the scenic comfort space is gearing up to undergo a makeover. Central Park, popular among the book readers community because of Vizag Reads, will transform into a haven for recovery from drug addiction with a new drug de-addiction centre.

The revamp of the 22-acre park is happening under the leadership of VMRDA Chairperson M V Pranav Gopal, who said, “Central Park is not just a recreational space for Visakhapatnam; it is a place where conversations that matter must begin. With this drug de-addiction and awareness centre, we want to reach people early, support those who need help, and send out a strong message that Vizag stands for healthy choices and second chances.” 

VMRDA Commissioner, N Tej Bharat, IAS stated, “We especially want the youth to engage with this space, participate in awareness efforts, and take ownership of building a drug-free future for the city.”

The makeover will include animal-shaped sculptures, glow-in-the-dark installations, and lush greenery, all of which symbolise positivity, new beginnings, and healthy living. Along with a healing, friendly ambience, the park will also feature a 15-minute video to spread awareness about the cause, awareness activities, counselling sessions, and psychology classes. The programme has placed emphasis on youth participation to make it youth-centric.

VMRDA has taken the initiative following a spike in substance abuse cases, especially psychoactive substances such as marijuana and ganja. The drug de-addiction centre in Central Park will highlight the harmful consequences and chronic problems that the consumption of these substances causes.

Also read: Gazette notification issued on Vizag rail zone

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

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