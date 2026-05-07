Greentech CSR Awards 2026: Visakhapatnam Port wins 2 gold trophies

Greentech CSR Awards

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has won two gold trophies at the annual Greentech CSR Awards 2026 in Healthcare Promotion and Skill Development categories in Andhra Pradesh.

The team were congratulated on the achievement by the VPA chairperson and deputy chairperson, M Angamuthu and Roshni A Korati. A formal award ceremony will take place during the Greentech CSR Summit in New Delhi on May 12 and 13.

In the healthcare sector, key projects include installing high-quality water filtration units across several locations and funding mid-day meals for students in unaided schools. The Visakhapatnam Port also introduced innovative Arogyam Preventive Health and Safe Drinking Water ATM units to increase public access to clean water.

In the interest of improving public health and city safety, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority provided 100 air-conditioned helmets to city traffic personnel to help them manage extreme weather conditions.

The authority also launched drone surveillance systems within harbour limits to enhance safety. Some medical contributions include distribution of artificial limbs to physically challenged individuals and the administration of HPV vaccines to students at Queen Mary’s Government Girls High School.

The second gold award was for the port’s efforts in skill development, including vocational training for tribal youth in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district and the distribution of sewing machines to support women’s empowerment.

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