New OTT releases this week that you should binge-watch now!

Let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite like settling in after a long day and finding something genuinely good to watch. No endless scrolling, no regret after 20 minutes. Just a show or film that actually pulls you in. This week, the streaming platforms have delivered, and whether you’re in the mood for something thrilling, emotional, or just plain entertaining, there’s something here for you. So grab your snacks, get comfortable, and let’s get into what’s worth your time this week from these new OTT releases. Best new OTT releases this week to tune into!

May 6

Citadel Season 2

Mason Kane, Nadia Sinh and Bernard Orlick, former operatives of the Citadel agency must form a new team to accomplish a new mission spanning globally to prevent a catastrophic threat.

Amazon Prime Video

Worst Ex Ever Season 2

Serving as the spin-off of Worst Roommate Ever, this true crime docuseries details about the dark side of love, ranging from chilling betrayals to murder plots, through the testimonies of eyewitnesses.

Netflix

May 7

Legends

Inspired by an incredible true story, a group of everyday customs officers are sent undercover into some of Britain’s most dangerous gangs, to topple the gangs behind the drug world in the ’90s.

Netflix

My Dearest Assassin

This Thai action-romance tells the tale of an Vietnamese woman, Lhan, who has been hunted for her rare blood type, since childhood. During the aftermath of her parents death, she is taken in by House 89, a secret assassin clan, where she falls in love with Pran, the clan’s heir. After some years pass, the man who has killed Lhan’s parents comes back to claim her blood.

To protect her loved ones and her life, Lhan begins to train as an assassin and fight back.

Netflix

The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek

Detectives Mark Hess and Naia Thulin reunite for a new case. A 41-year-old woman is reported missing and after tracing her digital footprints, investigators find out a disturbing pattern.

She has been stalked for a months by an unidentified perpetrator who surveils his victims, sends them images, and children’s nursery rhyme as a twisted countdown.

Netflix

May 8

Lukkhe

Lukkhe is a musical drama set in the beating heart of Punjab. Lucky, a sportsman, and Sanober, a musician, find their romance caught in the crossfires between police officer Gurbani and upcoming rapper, MC Badnaam, steering a collision course of tough choices that will come to decide the future of all things that Lucky and Badnaam hold dear.

Amazon Prime Video

My Royal Nemesis

A Joseon-era villain dies in the past and opens her eyes in modern-day Seoul. After encountering the harsh world of nobility and politics, her fate now lies in the hands of chaebol.

Netflix

No Place to be Single

Based on the best-selling novel by Felicia Kingsley, this story surrounds Elisa and Michele, who are polar opposites. Set in the picturesque Tuscan town, Elisa’s world shifts when Michele arrives, forcing her to confront her feelings.

Amazon Prime Video

M.I.A.

This crime drama series is about a young woman, Etta Tiger Jonze, who is on a journey to extract revenge after her family’s drug-running operation is torn apart in a tragedy. She needs to find her way through Miami’s criminal underworld to hunt them down, one by one.

JioHotstar

Dacoit

This is a revenge saga with following Hari and his former lover, Saraswati, who betrays him, leading to his imprisonment. He escapes from his prison sentence with the motive of extracting revenge on Saraswati. However, after meeting her, the places between villain and victim become blurry, opening up a new conspiracy.

Amazon Prime Video

This list of new OTT releases for this week gives you plenty of reasons to stay in. From edge-of-your-seat thrillers to stories that quietly stay with you long after the credits roll, there’s genuinely something for every kind of viewer. So pick your watch, dim the lights, and let the binge begin!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.