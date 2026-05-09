VMRDA Bets Big on Watersports in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam, which has always been known for its beautiful beaches, will soon become one of India’s best locations for watersports. The VMRDA, which oversees the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority, drives an extensive project to construct top-quality watersports facilities at the city’s beaches, which will introduce a fresh era of tourism development for Vizag.

The proposed watersports hub will offer a wide range of activities including jet skiing and parasailing and kayaking and banana boat rides and scuba diving, which will serve both adventure enthusiasts and casual tourists. The development team constructed the facility with certified staff members and safety equipment and international operating standards, which will provide secure yet thrilling activities for visitors of all ages.

VMRDA Chairperson Pranav Gopal views the project as a logical progression for Vizag’s existing coastal identity. “The ocean has always served as Vizag’s primary asset,” he stated. Our goal is to harness that potential responsibly and create a watersports ecosystem that competes with the best in the country. This is about giving Vizag the recognition it deserves as a blue economy destination,” he said.

The project aims to position Visakhapatnam as a watersports destination that can compete with established locations such as Goa and the Andaman Islands, which will provide similar experiences at affordable prices. VMRDA is currently negotiating with private companies and hotel chains to establish professional management practices that will ensure the facility’s long-term financial viability.

VMRDA Commissioner, N Tej Bharat IAS, demonstrated the project’s economic benefits through his comments about its development. “Watersports tourism creates both substantial financial income and job opportunities. The infrastructure development will create new employment opportunities for young people in Vizag while providing tourists with a strong incentive to prolong their visit to the city,” he said.

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