5 Mother's Day date ideas 2026 to make her feel extra special!

Mothers are truly special in our lives. Ranging from knowing where your belongings are, to giving profound advice during your tough times, to cooking your favourite dishes, there are many things a mother does for her family. It is important to celebrate your mothers and mother figures during this year, 2026 Mother’s Day, and show your appreciation for all the things they have done continuously in our lives. While gifting an item from their wish list, a bouquet, and a handwritten card is a good way of surprising your mother, you can go the extra mile to plan a day for her! Here are some Mother’s Day ideas for 2026 that you can engage in!

Mother’s Day 2026 date ideas to make her feel extra special!

1. Events together!

If you have never curated a special day before and want something that will not disappoint your mother in a short while, then this is the best option for you! Weekends in Vizag are no longer silent, but buzzing with many activities and events lined up. Find our master list of the Mother’s Day events happening in Vizag HERE!

2. Explore the city through a new lens!

Vizag is never short of amazing landscapes and scenery. And with the weather being a little cool sometimes during the day, it is the perfect opportunity to explore the city through a different lens!

Hop-on Hop-off buses offer a unique perspective of the city through a double-decker bus view. There are both air-conditioned and open-top buses to choose from, based on your preference.

These tourist buses are available for the public as well, touring through some of the city’s most well-known tourist spots. The Hop-on Hop-off buses have 11 stops, ranging from scenic beach views, viewpoints, museums, parks, and more.

If you’re looking for a place that has all the information about the Hop-on Hop-off buses, read THIS article!

3. Get a sweet treat

You can never go wrong with getting your mother her favourite sweet treat! The city has many places to find a good sweet treat, ranging from affordable to premium food offerings. Be it a chilly ice-cream, a creamy dessert, or a soothing fruit, treat your mother to her choice of a sweet treat!

4. Treat her to a spa date

Nothing is more relaxing than having a spa date! You can organise a personalised spa experience at home, or book a full-fledged appointment from an establishment in the city. This is a perfect gift, too, for the mother who deserves to be taken care of just as unconditionally as she cares for others.

5. Plan a night out!

Skip the ordinary and plan a night she’ll remember and talk about! Be it a fancy dinner, an exhibition she wanted to attend, or a rooftop lounge. Dress in your fanciest clothes and make your mother feel like the most special person in the room!

This Mother’s Day, remember to acknowledge and show your love to your mother and mother figures. With these 2026 Mother’s Day date ideas ranging from fun-filled events to exploring the city together, spend the day and cherish your bond with the woman who deserves all the love.

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