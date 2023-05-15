In a bid to promote tourism further in Andhra Pradesh, the government is considering the innovative concept of caravan tourism, which has already become popular in states such as Maharashtra, Kerala, and Karnataka. Initiating an exercise in this direction, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation is preparing plans to introduce the caravan model in the agency areas of the former Visakhapatnam District. A team of officials have toured Araku, Chintapalli, and Lambasingi and made reports ready for approval.

Once the decks are cleared, caravans will be made available in the selected places. The caravans would resemble luxury homes with facilities such as a bedroom, kitchen, microwave, toaster, washroom with a shower, fridge, smart TV, and music system. They will be under CCTV surveillance, and the tariff will be in tune with the caravan’s size.

The Kerala Government took up a campaign last year on a big scale to promote caravan tourism. Earlier, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa introduced caravans to attract tourists. A popular concept in foreign countries, caravan renting is catching up in India after the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the remote areas of the erstwhile Visakhapatnam District, such as Lambasingi, where tourists face hassles finding adequate accommodation, caravan tourism, if introduced, would prove to be a viable option. Tourist destinations such as Araku have been registering maximum footfall and have the potential to attract more if the plans to promote caravan tourism in Andhra Pradesh take shape.

Article written by Lakkoju Nagesh Babu, senior journalist and Column Editor.

