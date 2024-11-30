On the night of 29 November 2024, three women in Visakhapatnam faced an acid attack while traveling on an RTC bus near ITI Junction, Kancharapalem. The bus was en route to Gurijala. According to witnesses of the scene, an unidentified individual had climbed on board, thrown chemical at the three women, and fled the scene.

The women immediately screamed and the bus driver stopped the vehicle. The locals rushed the women to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Kancharapalem Circle Inspector (CI) Chandrasekhar confirmed the acid attack in Visakhapatnam and stated that an investigation is underway. Authorities are working to determine the nature of the substance used. An FIR has been registered, and samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further analysis.

