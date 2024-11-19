In another incident of a sexual assault in Andhra Pradesh, a law student was allegedly gangraped in Visakhapatnam. According to reports, a youth, pretending love, got close with her and the two had been in a physical relationship for the past two months. Later, the youth along with four of his friends threatened the girl with her nude photos and allegedly raped her. When the victim reportedly attempted suicide, she was admitted to a hospital in the city.

The Two Town police registered a case and took four persons into custody.

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, while expressing shock over the incident, talked to city police commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi and enquired him about the incident. She directed him to take stringent action against the accused youth.

Promising to stand by the family of the girl, the Home Minister said the government would initiate measures to check the recurrence of such incidents in the State. It was unfortunate that such an incident of a law student being gangraped was reported from Visakhapatnam.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu