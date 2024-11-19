In an incident that came to light on 18 November 2024 (Monday), the Principal of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayam (KBGV) made many furious as she non-consensually cut the hair of 18 school girls to “discipline” them for being late to the morning assembly. The event took place at G Madugula mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district near Visakhapatnam.

According to reports, a few students belonging to Class 12 of KGBV had come late to prayer on the morning of 15 November. To punish them for their tardiness, the principal of the school, Sai Prasanna, initially forced them to stand in the sun for two hours. She had allegedly even beaten them. In the lunch hour that followed, she cut off their hair as punishment.

The controversial act has made parents, students, and netizens furious and the district administration has currently ordered a probe to investigate it.

Meanwhile, the students who became victims of the situation issued statements to the press that the reason for them being late was the lack of power and water in their hostels on 15 November morning. Additionally, there was only one washroom for them to get refreshed.

In defence, the school officer commented on the incident and claimed that she had to take those extreme measures as many teachers had been complaining about the students’ tardiness for the past two months. She expressed that she had to discipline the students as they had time to spend on styling their hair, but not to be punctual to class.

On 18 November, parents of students, officials from the education department, Paderu MLA M Visweswara Raju, along with leaders and activists from various student organizations, visited KGBV-G Madugula to engage with the students. During the visit, the parents staged a protest, demanding strict action against the principal and others who cut the hair of the 18 school girls.

