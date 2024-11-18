Visakhapatnam Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari has called upon the people of sections to cooperate with the GVMC in controlling the growing pollution in the city.

The Mayor, who reached the GVMC office by RTC bus on 18 November, exhorted the residents in the city to utilise public transport at least weekly once and help control pollution.

To spread the message, the GVMC officers, employees and workers have been utilising public transport once a week and people should also follow the same, said the Mayor.

As a part of the zero-pollution drive, the GVMC has been taking up a variety of programmes like awareness rallies, competitions for children and seminars on the importance of controlling pollution in a fast-growing city like Visakhapatnam, observed the Mayor.

Besides the government offices, private organisations, managements of industries, voluntary bodies and others should come forward to make the drive against pollution a success, said the Mayor.

Meanwhile, the AQI (Air Quality Index) in the city on 18 November was 124 which is considered moderate. On Diwali day, the AQI crossed 250 ringing alarm bells.

According to experts, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, 401-450 is severe and above 450 is considered a severe plus.

