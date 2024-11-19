What do the bustling city of New York and the quiet seaside city of Visakhapatnam have in common? Both cities are home to a strikingly similar geographical feature that has played a significant role in their histories: a “Sugarloaf Hill!” While New York boasts a majestic peak along the Hudson River with this name, Visakhapatnam also had a landmark known as Sugarloaf Hill during the colonial era. Today, it is more commonly recognised as Rushikonda. Let’s explore their connection:

Along the Hudson River in Putnam County, New York, Sugarloaf Hill rises to 785 feet (239 metres) above sea level. Part of the Hudson Highlands, this hill was named by early Dutch settlers for its resemblance to a sugarloaf—a conical form of refined sugar that was popular in the 17th century and sold until the late 19th century. Sailors navigating the Hudson would note its similarity to a sugarloaf as they approached it from the river. Later, the hill became a strategic site during the American Revolutionary War, serving as headquarters for several American generals.

Thousands of miles away, on the eastern coast of India, another “Sugarloaf Hill” in Visakhapatnam earned its name from European mariners, who were struck by its likeness to the iconic conical sugarloaf when viewed from the sea. Known today as Rushikonda, this hill was an important landmark for maritime navigation.

Situated between the iconic Dolphin’s Nose headland and Bheemunipatnam (Bheemili), the hill served as a beacon for sailors approaching the ports of Vizagapatam and Bheemunipatnam.

According to A Manual of the District of Visagapatam: In the Presidency of Madras by W. Thomas:

“Sugar Loaf Hill, that remarkable landmark, affords an infallible guide to ships making either of the ports of Vizagapatam or Bimlipatam.” Together with the Castle on Dolphin’s Nose, the Mosque on Dargah Hill, and the fort flagstaff, Sugarloaf Hill was considered a critical bearing for sailors seeking the safest anchorage.

In those days, Dolphin’s Nose was often difficult to spot for sailors, as it was obscured by the highlands behind it—namely, Yarada Hill. For this reason, sailors approaching Visakhapatnam from the north during the northeast monsoon were advised to watch another landmark, the Sugarloaf Hill.

The Bay of Bengal Pilot by Great Britain states:

“Dolphin’s Nose, though a remarkable headland when approached from the north, south, or coastwise, is obscured by the high land beyond it when viewed from a distance seaward. In making the place during the North-East Monsoon, endeavour to sight a conspicuous hill known as the Sugarloaf, situated midway between Vizagapatam and Bimlipatam, and about 5 miles northeast of Waltair. Coming from the south, Pigeon Island, about 7 miles to the southwest of Vizagapatam and close to the shore, will be sighted.”

Regarding its present-day name, Rushikonda, it is believed that the area was once an abode of rishis (sages) who performed penance there. At the base of the hill lies a Shiva temple, along with a satram (pilgrim rest house) established by Pulavarti Vaidya Nádham, a local figure who gained wealth as a factor in Calcutta.

Interestingly, the name “Sugarloaf” has been widely used for hills and rocky formations around the world that resemble the distinctive conical shape. In fact, apart from New York, the Sugarloaf-shaped landmark in Visakhapatnam also has this name in common with the famous Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, now a major tourist attraction. The Rio landmark owes its name to Portuguese sailors, who transported sugar moulded into loaf shapes from Goa to Brazil, as noted by historian Vieira Fazenda.

