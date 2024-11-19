Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been introduced as the brand ambassador of Gonasika, the Visakhapatnam-based men’s hockey team set to compete in the revamped Hockey India League (HIL). The league is scheduled to begin on December 28, with Gonasika taking on Delhi SG Pipers in the opening match at Rourkela’s Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.

Expressing his excitement about the role, Sanjay Dutt shared, “I am honoured to be the brand ambassador of Team Gonasika. It’s a privilege to support such a fantastic team as they embark on this exciting journey. I deeply admire Mr Tarini Prasad Mohanty and his son Abrid for their dedication to promoting hockey and empowering young talent. I look forward to cheering for the team and making Vizag proud.”

The new brand ambassador also commended the contributions of key individuals like Ramesh DP Das and Stevin Shipping while acknowledging the guidance of former Indian captain Dr Dilip Tirkey in shaping the Visakhapatnam hockey team. “I am excited to join the Gonasika family and will be there at the opening ceremony to cheer our players,” he said.

Team Gonasika has assembled a powerful roster, securing top talent during the HIL Auction. The squad includes celebrated Indian players like Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Birendra Lakra, S V Sunil, S L Uthappa, and Nikkin Thimmaiah, alongside promising young stars such as Araijeet Singh Hundal and Vishnukant Singh. On the international stage, the team has brought in FIH Rising Star of the Year 2022, Timothee Clement from France, Australia’s Timothy Howard, and a dynamic group from Great Britain, featuring Oliver Payne, Jack Waller, Jacob Draper, Lee Morton, and Struan Walker.

Team owner Tarini Prasad Mohanty highlighted how Sanjay Dutt’s involvement has amplified the excitement around the upcoming season, giving the league a significant boost.

