To all K-drama fans, 2022 looked very promising as a bunch of content-loaded series made their way onto the OTTs. As more and more investment is being made in Korean content, steamy rom-coms, heart-wrenching dramas and thriller cop stories will keep making it to our screens. Giving shape to your weekend plans, we gathered the list of Korean dramas that were released so far in 2022 on Netflix. Make sure to binge them all before new content premieres.

Read on to know the list of Korean dramas that were released in 2022 on Netflix.

Young Lady & Gentleman

Frustrated with her family, a young woman flees her home and meets a middle-aged man on a trek. She finds out that he is a widower and father of three children. Upon agreeing to be a live-in-home tutor for his children, they both start to have feelings for each other despite the age difference. Young Lady & Gentleman is a Korean drama directed by Shin Chang-seok and stars Ji Hyun-woo and Lee Se-hee in the lead roles.

Number of episodes: 52

Homemade Love Story

Homemade Love Story is a Korean family drama directed by Hong Seok-ku and stars Jin Ki-joo and Lee Jang-woo in the lead roles. The plot revolves around the architect son of a rich businessman and an interior designer who meet at a house remodelling site. Lee Bit Chae takes care of her single mother and two younger siblings through her earnings. What happens when they both fall for each other forms the crux of the plot.

Number of episodes: 50

A Model Family

Starring Jung-woo, Park Hee-soon, Yoon Jin-seo, and others in crucial roles, A Model Family is a Korean crime thriller series created by Kim Jin-woo and Lee Jae-gon. The plot revolves around a bankrupt family surrounded by several troubles personally and professionally. When one of them accidentally finds a car loaded with cash, the lives of the family members take unexpected turns as they are now up against a drug cartel.

Number of episodes: 10

Sell Your Haunted House

Directed by Park Jin-seok this Korean horror drama stars Jang Na-ra, Jung Yong-hwa, Kang Mai-geum, and others in crucial roles. The show is about a real estate broker who is also an exorcist who deals with a haunted real estate where powerful spirits linger. He joins hands with a con artist to find out the truth behind her mother’s death that happens 20 years ago.

Number of episodes: 16

Youth of May

An idealistic medical student gets married to a nurse after meeting her at the insistence of his father. Later, their fate becomes interlinked with the 1980 Gwangju Uprising. The romantic K-drama was directed by Song Min-yeob and stars Lee Do-hyun and Ko Min-si in the lead roles.

Number of episodes: 12

Cafe Minamdang

Cafe Minamdang is a mystery cum rom-com Korean web series based on a novel named Minamdang: Case Note. Starring Seo In-guk, Oh Yeon-seo, Kwak Si-yang, and others, this series was directed by Go Jae-hyun. The plot of this series revolves around a criminal profiler turned shaman who experiences mysterious events that are connected to a cafe named Minamdang.

Number of episodes: 18

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a legal drama directed by Yoo In-shik and stars Park Eun-bin in the lead role. The plot of this series revolves around Woo Young-woo, an attorney with an autism spectrum disorder. She is regarded as one of the best lawyers in South Korea for her high IQ and eidetic memory despite her bad social skills.

Number of episodes: 16

