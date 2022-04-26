The Andhra Pradesh State Government has passed an order permitting the hike of ticket rates for Megastar’s upcoming flick Acharya. Owing to the hefty budget of the film, the AP Government has considered the request made by Acharya producers to increase the ticket rates for 10 days from the day of release. The much-awaited movie is all set for a theatrical release on 29 April. Earlier this month, the movie had a grand pre-release event, which was graced by RRR director SS Rajamouli.

For the first ten days, i.e till 9 May, of the theatrical run of Acharya, the ticket rates will be hiked by Rs 50, stated the AP Govt in its G.O. This comes as a bonus for the producers as Telangana Government has announced yesterday that the movie will have 5 shows in the first week. Also, the ticket prices will be hiked by Rs 50 for multiplexes and Rs 30 for single screens across the Telangana State till 5 May. Nevertheless, AP Govt has not given any clarity regarding a fifth show across the state.

Earlier this year, an entourage of Tollywood celebs, headed by Chiranjeevi, met the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, to discuss the movie ticket prices. Upon explaining how the reduced ticket rates will affect the cinema industry, the AP Govt has reconsidered its decision to slash ticket rates under certain conditions. This decision has hugely favoured the collections of the pan India releases, Radhe Shyam and RRR.

Acharya starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde and directed by Koratala Siva is releasing this 29th. The music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad and the lyrics were penned down by Ramjogayya Sastry.

For more updates, stay tuned to Yo! Vizag.