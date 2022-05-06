How many of you remember Lakshmi Ganapati Films from the early 2000s? The popular female voice announcing the name of the banner still reverberates in our ears every time we think of it. Bringing back our childhood days, Aha Video In has announced that Telugu versions of 30 Hollywood blockbuster movies will be released on the platform this May. Recently, Aha has also announced its Tamil venture, which will run alongside its Telugu OTT services. From talk shows with celebrities to singing competitions of upcoming talents, the OTT platform is blooming into an OTT giant, giving its competitors a run for their money. With its announcement of releasing the Telugu versions of over 30 Hollywood movies, Aha is inching closer to becoming a household name.
Here is a list of the 30 Hollywood movies being dubbed into Telugu on Aha.
- Anaconda
- Bad Boys II
- Charlie’s Angels (2000)
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
- Men In Black (1997)
- Men in Black II
- Men In Black III
- Spider-Man I
- Spider-Man II
- Spider-Man III
- Terminator III: The Rise of the Machines
- Terminator Salvation
- Adventures of Tin Tin
- The Kung-Fu Hustle
- Salt
- XXX
- Angels and Demons
- Django Unchained
- Mask of Zorro
- The Resident Evil
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Underworld Awakening
- Underworld Evolution
- Black Hawk Down
- Crouching Tiger
- Hidden Dragon
- Bone Collector
- The Total Recall (2012)
- Host Rider (2007)
- The Da Vinci Code
Let us know which one of these Hollywood movies would you love to watch in Telugu on Aha!
