How many of you remember Lakshmi Ganapati Films from the early 2000s? The popular female voice announcing the name of the banner still reverberates in our ears every time we think of it. Bringing back our childhood days, Aha Video In has announced that Telugu versions of 30 Hollywood blockbuster movies will be released on the platform this May. Recently, Aha has also announced its Tamil venture, which will run alongside its Telugu OTT services. From talk shows with celebrities to singing competitions of upcoming talents, the OTT platform is blooming into an OTT giant, giving its competitors a run for their money. With its announcement of releasing the Telugu versions of over 30 Hollywood movies, Aha is inching closer to becoming a household name.

Here is a list of the 30 Hollywood movies being dubbed into Telugu on Aha.

Anaconda

Bad Boys II

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Men In Black (1997)

Men in Black II

Men In Black III

Spider-Man I

Spider-Man II

Spider-Man III

Terminator III: The Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

Adventures of Tin Tin

The Kung-Fu Hustle

Salt

XXX

Angels and Demons

Django Unchained

Mask of Zorro

The Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Underworld Awakening

Underworld Evolution

Black Hawk Down

Crouching Tiger

Hidden Dragon

Bone Collector

The Total Recall (2012)

Host Rider (2007)

The Da Vinci Code

Let us know which one of these Hollywood movies would you love to watch in Telugu on Aha!