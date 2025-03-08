For six years, the Naaripreneur For Her program, launched by IIMV FIELD (the startup incubation center of IIM Visakhapatnam), has been dedicated to supporting ventures led by women or those offering solutions for women. Funded by the CSR initiatives of NBCC India Ltd, Delhi, the program fosters an ecosystem where women-led startups can thrive, breaking down barriers and promoting gender equality and economic empowerment.

Since its inception, IIMV FIELD has incubated nearly 180 startups, with over 75% led by women. In the latest cohort, 27 women-led startups completed their incubation on 7 March 2025, ahead of International Women’s Day. These entrepreneurs, representing 14 states across India, were honored in a graduation ceremony celebrating their achievements and the impact of their ventures.

Spanning 15 months, the program nurtures initiatives that enhance women’s lives in crucial areas such as health, safety, education, and financial independence. By providing holistic support including mentorship, financial aid, and access to IIMV FIELD’s extensive network, the program ensures that women entrepreneurs not only launch their businesses but also navigate the complexities of the business landscape.

The Journey of Naaripreneur For Her

The program follows a structured approach to identify, nurture, and propel women-led businesses toward success. During the latest cohort, 182 applications were received from 24 states, showcasing the vast entrepreneurial potential of women across India. After a rigorous selection process, 155 startups were chosen based on their innovative ideas and potential to create meaningful impact.

From there, up to 75 applicants progressed to a month-long Ideation Bootcamp conducted virtually by IIMV FIELD. This phase included 20 hours of capacity-building training, equipping participants with essential business knowledge and strategy. Through mentorship, market insights, and expert-led sessions, 52 startups advanced further in the program.

The selected ventures then entered a two-month-long Launchpad phase, where they received structured business inputs and mentorship. During this stage, 52 startups underwent intensive 25-hour training sessions, delving into product development, business models, and go-to-market strategies. A highlight was a two-day campus immersion at IIM Visakhapatnam, where over 30 entrepreneurs engaged in networking and learning sessions with industry leaders. From this stage, 27 startups were selected for the incubation phase.

During incubation, startups received transformative support, refining their products and making tangible impacts in their respective sectors. Each of the 27 incubated startups – spread across 14 states, 18 cities, and 13 diverse sectors – was awarded a prototype fund of Rs 40,000, reinforcing confidence in their potential.

The end result of the programme culminated in some remarkable achievements:

10 out of 13 idea-stage startups successfully transitioned to revenue generation.

23 of the 27 incubated startups collectively generated approximately Rs 2 crore in revenue during the incubation phase and the current financial year.

These businesses have contributed to creating 158 direct jobs and over 500 indirect jobs.

A total of Rs 1.93 crore in funding has been secured, with Rs 1.28 crore raised during the incubation phase.

Over 63 hours of one-on-one mentorship were provided, ensuring personalised guidance for every founder.

The top 5 ventures will receive an additional Rs 3 lakh each, bringing the total performance grants to Rs 25 lakh for this cohort.

Naaripreneur For Her is a movement that underscores the power of women in entrepreneurship. When given the right opportunities, women entrepreneurs don’t just sustain their businesses, they transform industries, create jobs, and shape a more inclusive future for all!

