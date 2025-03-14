To accommodate the increased passenger demand during the Holi festival in 2025, Indian Railways has introduced several special trains connecting Visakhapatnam to various destinations. Below is a list of these special services, including their routes, schedules, and other pertinent details:
Visakhapatnam–SMVT Bengaluru Holi Special Express
- Train Numbers: 08549/08550
- Route: Visakhapatnam (VSKP) to SMVT Bengaluru (SMVB)
- Departure from Vizag: March 9, 16, and 23 at 3:30 PM
- Arrival at SMVT Bengaluru: Next day at 12:45 PM
- Return Journey: Departs SMVT Bengaluru on March 10, 17, and 24 at 3:50 PM; arrives at Vizag the following day at 12:30 PM
- Major Stops En Route: Duvvada, Anakapalli, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarpet, Krishnarajapuram
- Frequency: Weekly
- Class Accommodation: Sleeper Class, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, General Unreserved
Patna–Visakhapatnam Special Fare Holi Special
- Train Number: 08538
- Route: Patna (PNBE) to Visakhapatnam (VSKP)
- Departure from Patna: March 17 and 31 at 10:30 PM
- Arrival at Vizag: following day at 3:50 AM
- Frequency: Bi-weekly
- Class Accommodation: Sleeper Class, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier
Banaras–Visakhapatnam One-Way Special Express
- Train Number: 05042
- Route: Banaras (BSBS) to Visakhapatnam (VSKP)
- Departure from Banaras: March 8 at 10:50 PM
- Arrival at Vizag: March 10 at 12:15 PM
- Frequency: One-time service
- Class Accommodation: Details not specified
These special trains from Visakhapatnam have been introduced to ensure smooth and convenient travel for passengers during the Holi festival in 2025. Travellers are advised to book their tickets in advance and check the latest schedules on the official Indian Railways website or through authorised ticketing platforms.
