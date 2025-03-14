Visakhapatnam residents demand Flyover and subway for better infrastructure to address the growing traffic congestion in the city.

On Thursday, the Visakhapatnam Apartment Residents Welfare Association, led by General Secretary B.B. Ganesh, staged a protest at the busy Hanumanthawaka Junction.

The protest aimed to draw attention to the urgent need for a flyover connecting Hanumanthawaka to Maddilapalem and the construction of a subway at Maddilapalem Junction to ease traffic flow and improve commuter convenience.

Reason for the protest

Ganesh highlighted that Visakhapatnam’s population has exceeded two million, with people from North Andhra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh frequently visiting the city for tourism, medical care, education, and business purposes.

The increasing traffic pressure at key junctions, particularly Hanumanthawaka and Maddilapalem, has made daily commuting difficult for residents and visitors alike.

Ganesh stressed that the upcoming international airport at Bhogapuram would only worsen traffic issues, making immediate infrastructure upgrades essential.

The residents’ association demanded that the flyover construction be treated as a separate project from the proposed metro rail network. Ganesh argued that linking the two projects would lead to delays, prolonging the current traffic challenges.

He called on the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to fast-track the flyover’s construction to provide quicker relief to commuters.

In addition to the flyover and subway, the association also requested the GVMC to focus on improving pedestrian and vehicle infrastructure.

They urged the authorities to build footpaths and service roads across the city and introduce designated parking zones to reduce roadside congestion. Ganesh also emphasized the need for properly marked speed breakers to enhance road safety.

This demand for Flyover received significant support from the public, with many passersby joining the rally to express solidarity with the cause. The residents hope that their united effort will prompt swift action from the city’s administration, leading to smoother and safer traffic flow in Visakhapatnam.

Also read: Special Trains from Visakhapatnam to Beat the Festive Rush!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city-related updates.