The Visakhapatnam district administration has reclaimed 12.51 acres of land in Yendada, originally allotted to Hayagreeva Farms and Developers in 2008 for constructing cottages for senior citizens and orphans.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth Rs 44.75 crore, citing violations of land alienation norms and misuse of the property for commercial purposes.

Investigations revealed that the land, allocated at Rs 45 lakh per acre, was registered in 2010 for approximately Rs 5.63 crore. However, the market value at that time was around Rs 30.25 crore. Instead of developing the intended cottages, the company sold 54% of the land through sale agreements and deeds without obtaining necessary occupancy certificates from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Further compounding the issue, the district mining and geology department imposed a penalty of Rs 25.43 crore on the developers, including former Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana and his associate Gannamaneni Venkateswarulu, for unauthorized excavation and utilization of gravel and building stone at the site.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court intervened, directing the state government to make a decision regarding the land, cautioning Hayagreeva Farms against transferring rights or proceeding with further constructions without proper authorization.

In response to these developments, the district administration has erected signboards on the property, declaring it as government land and warning against encroachments. The administration is considering various public-benefit projects for the reclaimed land, aligning with government recommendations.

This case underscores the importance of adhering to land use agreements and regulatory compliance, highlighting the government’s commitment to ensuring that allocated lands serve their intended public welfare purposes.

