With the flood of mainstream releases dominating OTT platforms, it’s easy to miss some hidden movies and series that deserve your attention. This week, several underrated films and series have quietly made their way to streaming platforms, offering fresh stories. If you’re looking for something beyond the usual buzz, here are a few underrated new OTT releases this week that might just surprise you.

1. The 355

If high-octane action and international espionage are your jam, The 355 is a must-watch! Directed by Simon Kinberg, this 2022 spy thriller follows an elite group of female agents from around the world who must race against time to stop a criminal mastermind wielding a lethal cyberweapon. With intense chase sequences and fierce performances, this one keeps you on the edge of your seat.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Connection

South Korean thrillers never disappoint, and Connection is no exception. This 2024 psychological crime drama takes you deep into the life of an ace narcotics detective who is forced into addiction by an unknown enemy. As he pieces together the mystery surrounding his friend’s death, shocking secrets unravel, making this an intense and gripping watch.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. The Secret of Women

A compelling Malayalam drama that delves into human emotions and secrets, The Secret of Women follows the lives of two women from vastly different backgrounds. Their paths cross when unexpected strangers enter their lives, leading to life-altering revelations. Prajesh Sen’s direction ensures a deep, thought-provoking narrative that stays with you long after the credits roll.

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

4. NCIS: Origins

For die-hard NCIS fans, NCIS: Origins is a nostalgic ride back to 1991, following a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs as he steps into the world of military investigations. Set in the early days of NCIS, this series introduces a fresh perspective on Gibbs’ journey under the mentorship of the legendary Mike Franks. If you love crime procedurals, this one’s a must-watch.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. BlackBerry

Remember the OG smartphone that once ruled the world? BlackBerry takes you through the meteoric rise and ultimate downfall of the world’s first smartphone. This fascinating story reveals how it shook up the tech industry before being overtaken by Silicon Valley giants. A gripping tale of innovation, ambition, and corporate warfare, this one is a tech drama you don’t want to miss.

OTT Platform: Netflix

While big-budget productions often steal the limelight, these lesser-known releases bring refreshing narratives that shouldn’t go unnoticed. So, grab your popcorn and give these hidden gems a chance!

