In an incident in Kailasagiri Colony in Srikalahasti, a 40-year-old married woman from Vizag and her 15 years younger lover ended their lives by suicide following a tumultuous relationship that began on social media.

The woman, 40-year-old Padma from Visakhapatnam, was married and a mother of two – her son working as a medical representative and her daughter pursuing her final year of undergraduate studies. Padma is believed to have met 25-year-old Suresh, a mobile shop employee from Srikalahasti, through social media. What began as an online acquaintance soon developed into a romantic and eventually extramarital relationship.

Padma left her husband and children in Visakhapatnam and moved in with Suresh. After her husband filed a complaint, the police intervened and brought her back. However, determined to be with Suresh, she left her home again in November last year and returned to Srikalahasti, where the couple reportedly got married despite resistance from Suresh’s family.

The two settled in Kailasagiri Colony and seemed to live quietly until tragedy struck. On May 22, Padma allegedly died by suicide, hanging herself from a ceiling fan in their home. The following day, in what is believed to be an attempt to cover up the incident and take his own life, Suresh consumed pesticide.

It was only after neighbours noticed a foul smell coming from the residence that police were alerted. Officers forced their way in to find that the woman from Vizag had committed suicide, while her lover was in critical condition. He was rushed to a hospital but died during treatment.

