In a promising move for Visakhapatnam’s cultural landscape, the long-awaited Vizag Film Nagar Cultural Centre in Thimmapuram is finally set to begin construction. The foundation stone-laying ceremony will be held soon at Ramanaidu Studio on Beach Road, Bheemili Mandal, announced Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao during a meeting held on the eve of 25 May. He addressed the committee members and stakeholders involved in the cultural initiative such as VFNCC President Chandramouli Prasad.

He shared that the land for the Vizag Film Nagar Cultural Centre in Thimmapuram, was originally allotted in 2018 under the TDP government. It was established to facilitate more film shootings in the city and invite the movie industry to be more involved in Visakhapatnam. At that time, a sum of Rs 22 lakhs was paid to the government under lease. However, progress stalled due to an administrative oversight. This ambiguity has since been brought to the attention of the concerned departments for clarification.

Now, with the government reviewing the finalised designs, MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao emphasised that the architecture and facilities of the Vizag Film Nagar Cultural Centre should represent Andhra Pradesh on an international level and also act as a global cultural landmark.

He also said that the Unity Mall is being built nearby at a cost of Rs 172 crores, making the area a dual centre of culture and commerce.

