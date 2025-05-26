The Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), R Kurmanath, on Sunday (25 May 2025) informed that Andhra Pradesh will likely receive heavy rains for the next two days due to low pressure starting over the west-central Bay of Bengal and the adjacent north Bay of Bengal.

For the first time in 16 years, India has seen the onset of the Monsoon eight days early. The cyclonic winds that have entered Kerala are advancing fast towards AP. The northern coastline is seeing the beginning of rain spells in places like Kerala, Karnataka, and some places in Maharashtra. These winds are rapidly spreading in southern India, resulting in lower temperatures and cloudy skies.

The cyclone, which started in the Arabian Sea, is likely to form a trough line through Odisha and another through Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

Goa, along with the Northern and Western Bay of Bengal areas, has experienced winds leading to rainfall in various regions. Eluru, NTR, Kurnool, Guntur, Anantapur, Krishna, and Alluri Sitaram Raju districts will receive heavy rains. Visakhapatnam, Parvathipuram, Manyam, Vizianagaram, Annamayya, Nellore, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Sri Sathya Sai, East Godavari, West Godavari, Prakasam, Konaseema, Tirupati, Kurnool, Chittoor, Nandyal, and Kadapa districts will likely experience low to moderate rain.

On Tuesday (27 May) Nandyal, Palnadu, Alluri Sitharama Raju, NTR, and Prakasham districts are likely to experience light to moderate rains in isolated areas while the other districts will receive moderate rains.

