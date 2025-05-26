The week has started and different OTT platforms have lined up entertaining and promising releases. With many genres like crime, romance, action, and action, this week is a treat for every streamer. If you’re looking to add to your watchlist or get a weekly update on the releases, you are at the right place! Here are the new OTT releases for this week that you can’t miss!

1. Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders (Netflix)

An over-the-counter drug proves to be the prime weapon for the unsolved case of the 1980 Tylenol Murders. This documentary explores the horrors faced by the victims’ families, how the investigation proceeded and points to a potential suspect.

Streaming from: May 26th

2. F1: The Academy (Netflix)

Do you have what it takes to be the fastest? Watch this docu-series as fifteen women compete among themselves in one of the world’s most demanding sports to get a spot on the Formula 1 grid.

Streaming from: May 28th

3. Mad Unicorn (Netflix)

Santi is an ambitious young man who dreams of lifting his family from poverty. Figuring out that working as an employee will not cut it out, Santi takes a billion Baht idea, to launch an express delivery business, to a tycoon. But the ruthless businessman betrays Santi, who in-turns launches his own business.

Set in the backdrop of Bangkok’s aggressive business world, this series showcases an energy-filled rags-to-riches story.

Streaming from: May 29th

4. The Better Sister (Amazon Prime Video)

Chloe lives a picture-perfect life with her husband Aaron and son Ethan until Aaron is murdered. Following this tragedy, Chloe’s estranged sister, Nicky returns to support her sister. The two sisters must work together and detangle their family history to find the prime suspect of the murder. Based on the novel of the same title, this electrifying thriller should be on your watchlist!

Streaming from: May 29th

5. Criminal Justice: A Family Matter (Amazon Prime Video)

Madhav Mishra’s office opens the door to a new case which is twisted and complicated at every turn. Battling against public opinion, prosecution, and investigation officers, Madhav needs to defend his client, a famous doctor, Raj Nagpal. The courtroom battle gets intense as people discover the truth. No one is as innocent as they first appear.

Streaming from: May 29th

6. Dept. Q (Netflix)

Carl Morck, a former detective, is wracked with guilt for not protecting his partners. A new department is announced to tackle cold cases, with Carl serving as the Detective Chief Inspector. Gathering a group of misfits, Carl begins to investigate a dangerous cold case. Can he find the suspect without losing himself in the process?

Streaming from: May 29th

7. Lost in Starlight (Netflix)

Jay loves to admire things frozen in time and falls in love with Na-young who is well-versed with modern advancements. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity knocks on the door for Na-young when she is selected as the astronaut who represents mankind on Mars. Will their love be enough to carry on hope across the infinite space and cosmos?

Starring notable actors Kim Tae-ri and Hong Kyung as the main protagonists, this star-crossed romance is a must-watch!

Streaming from: May 30th

8. A Widow’s Game (Netflix)

Eva, an investigator is assigned to a case where a man is found dead. She soon starts separating facts from lies from his widow’s facade. Will Maje slip away from the crime or will Eva succeed this time?

Streaming from: May 30th

9. GOOD BOY (Amazon Prime Video)

A group of Olympic medalist athletes decide to become police officers through special recruitment. While trauma and misfortune plague their past, these officers fight for justice where corruption and violent crimes run rampant.

Streaming from: May 31st

With this list of new OTT releases for this week, pick your favourite and start bingeing! Let us know in the comments which releases are on your watchlist for the week.

