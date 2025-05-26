After a long day at work, having dinner out feels more appealing than heading home to cook. Once the thought of dining out takes hold, we often find ourselves gravitating towards familiar restaurants we’ve frequented over the years instead of visiting a new restaurant. After all, it is human nature to choose comfort. However, for a change, if you want to broaden your food experience in the city, this article is for you. Using the trusted Google reviews as an anchor, here are six top-rated restaurants in Vizag that deserve a visit!

1. Zamindari Restaurant (4.5)

This restaurant ticks all the boxes- rich interiors, delicious food, and picture-perfect corners. Dining out at this restaurant feels like taking a step back in time, surrounded by old paintings, furniture, and old-school flavours. This restaurant offers locally made cuisine, which hits the spot every time. There are ample options for vegetarians and meat lovers, making it a universal spot for any foodie.

Must-try: Talvar Chicken Kebab, Aritaku Kothimeera Chepa Fry, and Paya Soup

Location: Maharani Peta

2. Mekong (4.5)

Mekong boasts a vibrant atmosphere with stunning decor and creative dishes. The blend of fresh ingredients and artistic presentations makes it a delightful dining experience in a lively setting. Offering authentic Pan-Asian cuisine in sizable portions, this place is a great dinner spot.

Must-try: Singaporean Chilli Crab, Prawn Sushi and Coconut Jaggery Ice-cream.

Location: Ram Nagar

3. Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba (4.6)

If you want to enjoy a hearty meal filled with Punjabi cuisine, this is your best bet. The restaurant adds a modern twist to the traditional dhaba-style interiors with wooden tables and cushioned seating. The food served here is bold, packed with flavour and spicy. This restaurant is frequented by families for its timely service and consistent flavours, making it one of the top-rated restaurants in Vizag.

Must-try: Aloo Parantha, Tandoori Chicken Wings, and Sweet Lassi

Location: Ram Nagar, Seethamadhara, and NAD Junction

4. House of Spice (4.6)

Craving a spicy pulao? House of Spice has you covered! This restaurant is the go-to place for relishing lip-smacking pulaos. The ambience of the place is set in traditional times, with vintage chairs, old-school windows with bars, and whimsical decor pieces adorning the walls. Make sure to watch out for the rush hours while visiting this place, as the waiting time can stretch up to half an hour.

Must-try: Raju Gari Royyala Pulao, Vennala Chicken, and Gongura Mutton

Location: MVP Colony

5. Andhra Vindhu (4.8)

As the name suggests, this restaurant serves up a feast of Andhra-style dishes made with flavour, spice, and everything nice! Tucked into the corner of the busy street of Sampath Vinayak Temple Road, it is easy to spot this place. There is a range of dishes in vegetarian and non-vegetarian varieties to try out. If you don’t feel like complicating food for the moment, order any one of their thallis and dig in!

Must-try: Veg Thalli, Potlam Biryani, and Mango Payasam

Location: Ram Nagar

Dining out can be a new experience each time you step out of your comfort zone and try out a new place. With this list of top-rated restaurants in Vizag, you can pick a restaurant without the risk of a disappointing experience, knowing that they are rated thoroughly. Let us know which restaurant in this list is your favourite!

