It’s almost the end of the year, and there is no better way to spend the rest of it than diving into a romantic escape. Whether it’s the childhood sweethearts to lovers or the enemies to lovers’ troop, the year 2024, has some of the most amazing rom coms which takes you back to the iconic Kdramas of 2016. On that note, end your year with these popular romcom Kdramas on OTT platforms.

1. Lovely Runner

Ryoo Seon-jae, a top star, ends his life. However, Im Sol, his top fan, who is desperate to save his life, somehow ends up travelling back in time.

The drama unfolds a captivating love story between these two, if you are into Korean rom coms, you shouldn’t miss this one!

Watch out for second lead syndrome :'(

OTT platform: Viki, Netflix

2. Queen of Tears

A small-town guy Kim Soo-hyun gets married to a wealthy heir, Hong Hae-in, what follows is a bunch of misunderstandings and tears. Would they be able to find their love amidst all the chaos?

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Marry My Husband

Ji- won gets married to Park Min-hwan after being in a relationship with him for a more than a decade.

However, her husband, who turns out to be selfish, and her demanding mother-in-law starts to make things hard for her. At a moment when she things that her life is over, a miraculous second chance comes her way.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Love Next Door

Bae Soek-ryu is leading a successful life as product manager of a global conglomerate called Greip. Until one day, when she suddenly decided to break her engagement, and leave everything.

As her mother feels embarrassed of her for being unemployed, she rekindles her childhood friendship with Choi Seung-hyo.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. No Love No Gain

Hae-young wants to excel in her job, but her company’s untold rule of favoring married people makes it hard for her to climb the ladder of success.

To get all the profits from her company she decides to enter into a contract marriage, with a convenience store worker named Kim Young-dae.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. The Atypical Family

Do Da-hae is a mysterious woman, who approaches a wealthy heir, Bok Gwi-ju, with her ulterior motives. But her plans go awry when she realizes that she got mixed up with an extraordinary family.

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. Doctor Slump

Yeo Jeong-woo is once a renowned plastic surgeon who lost it all, due to a mysterious medical mishap. As he struggles to pay all his debts, he unexpectedly cross paths with his school frenemy Nam Ha-neul.

OTT Platform: Netflix

These 2024 romcom Kdramas on OTT, created a buzz all over the internet due to the amazing chemistry between the leads. So, grab your popcorn and select your next binge-watch worthy drama, and start the show!

