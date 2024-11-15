Today is the last day to save your favourite Bigg Boss Telugu contestants from the impending elimination. Here’s how you can vote:

1. Go to the Disney+ Hotstar app and search ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’. Choose your favourite contestant and cast your vote

2. Give a missed call to the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant’s phone with the voting numbers given below:

Gautham: 7997983717

Teja: 7997983722

Vishnu Priya: 7997983713

Prithvi: 7997983709

Avinash: 7997983715

Yashmi: 7997983714

The family week continues in the Bigg Boss house. Yesterday’s episode had happy reunions, mindful advice, and crucial advice from the family visits. Here are the main highlights:

1. A Sentimental Confession:

Vishnupriya’s father visited her for the family visit.

He greeted all the housemates and spoke with them in a friendly manner. He cracked jokes with the housemates. Vishnupriya’s father defended his daughter for every action she took in the house.

Later in private, Vishnupriya’s father offered her some advice for her gameplay. He admitted that Vishnu was playing a strategy with Vishnupriya’s relationship with Prithvi, which she actively denied.

She also explained that she is being her true self without hiding anything. Vishnupriya’s father told her to play for herself and told her to avoid conflicts.

Vishnupriya’s father admitted and confessed that he never cared for his children for several years and that whatever Vishnupriya is now, is because of her hard work. Later, Vishnupriya’s father played a game and won burgers for the house.

2. A Funny End:

The Morning Masti task came to an end in yesterday’s episode. After a surprising twist, the wedding was celebrated, marking a funny and happy ending to the task. The housemates delivered an entertaining and funny ending to the task, making the audience laugh.

3. Right or Wrong:

Prerana is known for her short temper and her impossible cleanliness standard. During the morning masti task, she mumbled to herself, lashing out at Avinash and Rohini, which was not unnoticed by the audience.

However, questions are rising about her behaviour during a fun task. Most of the audience did not like her behavior and she was getting frustrated with Avinash and Rohini.

While this happens in one corner, the audience worries about Teja’s morale. His fanbase is making requests to let Teja’s family visit. The audience also speculates that Teja’s family might enter the house if the show makers permit it.

Read also- 10 new OTT releases this week (don’t miss the one everyone’s talking about!)

4. A Happy Reunion:

Prithvi’s mother visited him for the family visit. She greeted all the housemates and conversed with them in a friendly manner.

Prithvi’s mother told him to play for himself, have good relationships with the housemates, and thank the audience whenever he is saved in the weekend episodes. She also advised him to nominate others based on his own decisions. She admitted that she liked Vishnupriya because she is genuine and religious. Prithvi’s mother played a game before leaving the house and won that Prithvi would get her homemade food.

5. A Brother’s Encouragement:

Gautam’s brother visited him for a family visit and greeted all the housemates while pointing out their unique points.

Gautam’s brother encouraged Gautam that he is playing his solo game well, and not to have any other relationships in the house, because they might expect something from him. He also told him that his cool demeanour is nice to see and is very close to his goal, which is crucial advice for Gautam.

Before leaving the house, Gautam’s brother played a game and won 51,000 rupees for the winner’s prize money.

Today’s Episode Expectation:

In yesterday’s episode, Prerana got a family video from her husband, who apologized for coming to the house for a family visit.

While the episode ended that way, the promo showed that Prerana’s husband visited the house for the family visit. He told her she was playing very well and to be patient while explaining something. The promo had a romantic angle with nice comedy timing, which will entertain the audience.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Bigg Boss Telugu 8 highlights and voting updates.