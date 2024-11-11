As the week begins, a fresh lineup of new OTT releases this week is here to elevate your binge-watching experience! From engaging, high-action dramas to heartwarming stories, the next seven days bring a mix of movies and series across various genres. From adaptations capturing India’s freedom movement to movies that explore complex gender-centred themes and medical comedies, this week has it all! And yes, there’s one particular release that everyone is buzzing about! So, without further ado, here are 10 new OTT releases you can’t miss this week:

1. St Denis Medical

Why You Should Watch: This new medical comedy series is set in a quirky, underfunded hospital in Oregon, where an eclectic team of doctors and nurses juggle patient care with their own chaotic lives. Through a mockumentary style, “St Denis Medical” balances humour and heart, making it a refreshing addition to the world of medical comedies.

JioCinema Release Date: November 13

2. Deadpool & Wolverine

Why You Should Watch: Marvel fans, rejoice – it’s the OTT release everyone can’t stop talking about this week!

The iconic duo of Deadpool and Wolverine finally teams up in this thrilling addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadpool joins forces with Wolverine to protect the multiverse, blending action, humour, and a chaotic twist that X-Men fans have long awaited.

Disney+ Hotstar Release Date: November 12

3. Freedom At Midnight

Why You Should Watch: Based on the acclaimed book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, this historical drama series provides an intense look at India’s struggle for independence. “Freedom At Midnight” dives into the socio-political complexities of India’s partition, offering both personal and political perspectives on one of history’s most significant moments.

SonyLIV Release Date: November 15

4. Beyond Goodbye

Why You Should Watch: After an unexpected tragedy, Saeko develops a mysterious bond with a stranger who, through a twist of fate, received her fiancé’s heart. This deeply emotional journey explores love, loss, and the unexplainable connections that transcend life and death.

Netflix Release Date: November 14

5. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Season 2

Why You Should Watch: The beloved character Daryl Dixon finds himself in a new land with fresh dangers. Washed ashore in France, he encounters a splintered movement that could threaten his survival and endanger a young boy in the process. Fans of “The Walking Dead” franchise won’t want to miss this intense, international chapter.

Prime Video Release Date: November 12

6. Paithani

Why You Should Watch: In this heartwarming tale, ZEE5’s “Paithani” explores the cultural legacy and unbreakable bond between a mother and daughter. As they navigate personal challenges, they hold onto their shared heritage, rooted in the tradition of Paithani saree weaving.

Zee5 Release Date: November 15

7. Silo, Season 2

Why You Should Watch: Based on Hugh Howey’s dystopian trilogy, “Silo” returns with its second season to delve deeper into the mysteries of a society forced to live underground. Packed with suspense and intrigue, this post-apocalyptic series will keep you on the edge of your seat as characters seek forbidden truths about their world.

Apple TV+ Release Date: November 15

8. Return Of The King: The Rise and Fall of Elvis Presley

Why You Should Watch: This documentary captures the essence of Elvis Presley’s 1968 comeback, an iconic moment in music history. “Return of the King” takes viewers behind the scenes of his journey, as he reclaims his legacy amid new and emerging acts.

Netflix Release Date: November 13

9. Cross

Why You Should Watch: Aldis Hodge stars as Alex Cross, a celebrated detective facing a sadistic serial killer and an unexpected threat from his past. Based on James Patterson’s popular novels, this psychological thriller will captivate fans of crime dramas with its intense plot twists and awesome performances.

Prime Video Release Date: November 14

10. Emilia Pérez

Why You Should Watch: This musical crime drama, directed by Jacques Audiard, centres on a Mexican lawyer who helps a cartel boss fake his death, allowing him to embrace his true self as Emilia Pérez. A unique mix of crime and music, this film explores identity, transformation, and courage.

Netflix Release Date: November 13

With such an exciting lineup of new OTT releases this week, there’s no shortage of entertainment options to explore. So grab your popcorn, find a comfy spot, and dive into these fantastic shows and movies. Which of these titles are you most excited to watch? Let us know in the comments below!

