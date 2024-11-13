With the much-anticipated release of Kanguva, starring Suriya, just around the corner on November 14, 2024, excitement is at an all-time high. This cinematic epic, set in a fantasy realm, follows a tribal warrior whose fierce fight to protect his people a thousand years ago becomes mysteriously connected to a cop’s mission in the modern world. If you’re eager to watch more movies like Kanguva that celebrate fantasy, epic battles, reincarnation, and heroism, here’s a list to get you started:

1. Braveheart

In this historical classic, Scottish rebel William Wallace, portrayed by Mel Gibson, rallies his clan to fight against the oppressive English king who murdered his bride.

Braveheart is an epic tale of sacrifice, freedom, and fierce loyalty that captures the spirit of a true warrior, much like Kanguva.

2. The Lord of the Rings

This iconic trilogy follows Frodo, a humble hobbit, and his companions as they undertake a perilous journey to destroy the One Ring, preventing the Dark Lord Sauron from conquering Middle-earth.

The mix of fantasy, bravery, and destiny makes it a must-watch for fans awaiting Kanguva.

3. Apocalypto

Apocalypto takes us back to the ancient Mayan civilization, where a young man named Jaguar Paw must escape from captors who plan to sacrifice him.

This movie shares Kanguva’s intensity and themes of survival against powerful forces.

4. 7aum Arivu

A mix of science fiction and historical fantasy, this film revolves around a genetic engineering student trying to revive the skills of Bodhidharma, a legendary warrior, to combat a biological threat from China.

7aum Arivu’s depiction of past and present echoes Kanguva’s unique narrative style.

5. Magadheera

This Telugu classic follows Harsha, who, while trying to clear his name, unlocks memories of a past life as a warrior.

His journey across centuries resonates with the reincarnation themes seen in Kanguva.

6. Baahubali

Set in the ancient kingdom of Mahishmati, Baahubali tells the story of Shivudu, who learns about his family’s heroic past and his own destiny.

Filled with grand battles and intense storytelling, Baahubali shares the epic scale that fans of Kanguva will love.

7. Eega

A unique revenge story, Eega follows Nani, who, after being killed, reincarnates as a fly to torment his murderer.

This fantasy tale of revenge and justice will resonate with Kanguva fans looking for an unconventional storyline.

If you’re excited for Kanguva and craving more epic tales with a similar flair, these films offer a perfect lead-up. Each brings its own flavour of adventure, fantasy, and heroism—qualities that Kanguva promises to deliver in spades. So, as you wait for Kanguva to drop in theatres, go ahead and watch these similar movies to get you in the mood!

