Step into the world of shocking real-life incidents with these Netflix web series. From ordinary railway workers becoming real-life superheroes in the Bhopal tragedy to a policeman's relentless pursuit of evil in Noida's slums in Sector 36, Netflix has come up with some intense web series in 2023 and 2024 that are based on true experiences! Here are some of them:

1. The Railway Men

In 1984, during the Bhopal gas tragedy, everyone was running for their lives. However, the unsung heroism of a few ordinary Indian railwaymen saved the lives of many.

2. Sector 36

When children go missing from Basti (a slum) in Sector 36, a police officer tries to unfold a dark secret behind it. Inspired by true events in Noida, Sector 36 is a chilling serial killer saga.

3. Scoop

Jagruti Pathak is a senior crime reporter and the Deputy Bureau Chief of Eastern Age newspaper in India. Unfortunately, when her fellow reporter gets killed, she becomes the prime suspect in the case. As she tries to prove her innocence, Scoop dwells on how the underground world of Mumbai is involved in the whole ordeal.

4. Curry and Cynide

Curry and Cynide is a Netflix docuseries on Jolly Joseph, a mother and wife, who was accused of poisoning her family with cyanide-laced food. The event took place in Koodathayi, Kerala between 2002 and 2016.

5. Delhi Crime: Season 2

DCP Vartika Chaturvedi of Delhi Police springs into action after the capital of India is terrorised by a series of violent attacks and gruesome killings of senior citizens. All evidence points to the notorious Kachcha Baniyan gang.

After the impactful first season of the 2012 Delhi gang rape, season 2 of Delhi Crime focuses on the crime of the notorious Kachcha Baniyan Gang.

6. Killer Soup

Loosely based on a real-life murder case that happened in Telangana in 2017, Killer Soup follows the story of an aspiring chef whose plans to open a restaurant are derailed by the death of her husband.

7. Trial by Fire

After losing their two teenage children in a fire, Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy relentlessly fight for justice. Trail By Fire is based on the ‘Upahaar Cinema Fire’ of Delhi that took place in 1997, where 59 people were choked to death.

With tales of courage, mystery and the dark side of humanity, these web series on Netflix have it all.

