Hyatt Hotel Visakhapatnam: Bhoomi Puja Held Near Sagar Nagar

State Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh, along with Bhimili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, performed ‘bhoomi puja’ for the construction of the Hyatt hotel, a venture of the PVR Group, near Sagar Nagar in Visakhapatnam on Saturday (March 21).

Speaking on the occasion, Durgesh expressed happiness, saying: “The Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) finalised during the CII Summit held under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu are now taking concrete shape.”

According to him, the hotel is being constructed in a sprawling 3-acre site with a massive investment of approximately Rs. 250 crore, and is expected to become operational within two years.

The hotel will offer world-class luxury amenities. The conference halls equipped with state-of-the-art technology will be made available here to facilitate hosting of national and international corporate meetings and conferences. Given the rising influx of national and international tourists visiting Visakhapatnam, the hotel is poised to offer a fine-dining experience featuring both local and global cuisines, catering specifically to their diverse tastes. Moreover, the project is expected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities for the local youth.

The event was attended by Visakhapatnam Collector Harindra Prasad, Hyatt Hotel chairman RV Swami, Varun Group Chairman Prabhu Kishore, Tourism Regional Director Kalyani and others.

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