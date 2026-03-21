Rapid growth leaves Vizag hospitality sector short on workers

In the midst of rapid growth across various sectors in Vizag, the hospitality industry is experiencing a significant manpower shortage. According to hoteliers, only 60% to 70% of the required skilled staff are available in the city. Industry professionals highlight several factors contributing to this issue, including the migration of workers to other cities in search of higher pay, difficulties in attracting new talent due to a lack of local training infrastructure, and the increasing demand for staff driven by the opening of new hotels and restaurants in the area.

The shortage of workers is at both senior and junior levels. The shortage of a quality workforce has been estimated at 30- 40%. Visakhapatnam boasts 17 five-star hotels and approximately 1,200 restaurants and cafes of varying sizes, from large establishments to small ones.

Recently, HR leaders from prominent hotels gathered for a meeting organised by the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Andhra Pradesh (HRAAP). The discussions revolved around the current manpower shortage, emerging workforce requirements, and the need for workforce development, as well as strategies to stabilise the situation.

Hoteliers are finding fewer skilled employees, such as chefs, supporting cooks, and other employees, to uphold normal operations.

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