Vizag murder case: Rowdy sheeter P Anil arrested

On March 18, B Venkatesh, 19, of Ramalayam Street, Isukathota, was murdered, and his cousin B Santhosh was attacked with a hammer. The case is under the jurisdiction of the MVP police station.

The Vizag city police have arrested rowdy sheeter P Anil, a repeat offender and a criminal on the run, along with his associates, including two juveniles. On the fateful night, Anil and his associates barged into Venkatesh’s home, killing him and leaving his cousin injured. The police believe ongoing personal disputes, possibly involving previous altercations or territorial issues, between the criminals and the victims led to this crime.

The police noted that Anil, who resides in Venkojipalem, had been barred from Vizag due to his repeated offences, which led him to live in Ranasthalam, Srikakulam. Further, the police confirmed that the attack was carried out by Anil and his 10 associates, of whom eight have been arrested, and a search is on for the remaining two.

Santhosh’s condition is reportedly stable now.

Also read: Get set for global feast at AU Fest

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news and city updates.